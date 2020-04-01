Three Nebraska lakes receive second round of rainbow trout stocking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Grove Trout station in Antelope County, Nebraska, had some rainbow trout left over after the scheduled March stockings, so they did a second stocking on March 31.

The second round of stocking added:

500 trout to TaHaZouka Park Lake in Norfolk.

750 trout to Neligh Park Pond in West Point.

1,500 trout to Lake Halleck in Papillion.

All three waters had already received one trout stocking in early March.

The additional stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in the urban areas.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commision said trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because of it’s simple and inexpensive equipment that can be used.

Anglers venturing out to a pond or lake should continue to honor guidelines from the CDC and other health organization to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying at least six feet away from any other person out fishing or enjoying nature.

