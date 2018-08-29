Three men arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen car Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Pixabay [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Three men were arrested after an early morning pursuit throughout Siouxland.

The Sioux City Police Department say they received a report of carjacking in the 900 block of Jackson Street in Sioux City Wednesday around 4:50 a.m. The victim reported that three males threatened and assaulted him. He suffered minor injuries.

The three suspects then took the victim's vehicle, but were found within minutes by officers around 4th and Pierce Street. Officers tried to make a stop but the suspects led them on a pursuit, with it ending near Winnebago, Nebraska.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office arrested them. They were charged with offenses related tot he pursuit, and additional charges from Woodbury County are expected.

No other information is being released at this time.