Three men arrested after robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three men are behind bars after a Sioux City robbery Thursday night.

The Sioux City Police Department said officers encountered a suspicious subject Thursday just before 6 p.m.

After investigating, officers learned that the suspicious man was actually involved in a robbery with two other men at Sioux City’s International Market on Pearl Street.

Police said the clerk had been assaulted and that one of the robbery suspects pretended to have a gun in his jacket.

Police arrested 32-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, 30-year-old Dudley Blackbird, and 23-year-old Charles Phillips, all of Sioux City.

Rodriguez was charged with second-degree robbery. Blackbird and Phillips were both charged with aggravated theft.