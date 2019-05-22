Three life-flighted from grain bin incident near Oakland, NE Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OAKLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were life-flighted after an incident involving a grain bin in rural Oakland, Nebraska, according to officials.

An official from the Oakland Fire and Rescue told KCAU 9 that it happened just after 12 p.m. Wednesday at Central Valley Ag about three miles north of Oakland.

First responders from Lyons and Oakland were at the scene for more than an hour, working to get three injured people into the helicopter.

Two of the injured were life-flighted to Sioux City, Iowa. The third was taken to the MercyOne Oakland Clinic before then being flown to Sioux City.

The Oakland Fire Chief said the injuries were related to a fall, but officials are not releasing any details about what led to that fall or the injuries.

KCAU 9 reached out to Central Valley Ag's main office but have not heard back at the time of posting.

KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.