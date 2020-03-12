Three Iowa men arrested in Everly on meth, public intox charges

by: KCAU Staff

EVERYLY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three men landed in the Clay County Jail on public intoxication and drug charges after a suspicious person complaint led to a search warrant being obtained.

Officials said the Clay County Sheriff’s office received a suspicious person complaint in Everly around 7:50 a.m. Monday

Gage Puterbaugh, 26, of Ruthven, Iowa had entered the Everly residence without permission, and was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, officials said.

Puterbaugh was charged with public intoxication and was held to appear before the Magistrate.

The sheriff’s office said after further investigation, they obtained a search warrant for seperate home in Everly where numerous controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Kevin Dillingham, 46, of Everly was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, unlawful possession of a prescription drug (Clonazepam), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine (his 3rd offence), a Class “D” Felony.

Jason Storey, 47, of Everly was also arrested. Storey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor and possession of a prescription drug (Lorazepam), a serious misdemeanor.

Storey and Dillingham were both held to appear before the Magistrate.

