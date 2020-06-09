Three inmates at Woodbury County Jail test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has announced on Tuesday that three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

They’re the first inmates at the Woodbury County Jail to be tested positive for the virus.

All three of the inmates are asymptomatic.

Sheriff Dave Drew said in the news conference that everyone in the jail has been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting some more results.

Chief Deputy Wingert said on Saturday evening they received a notification that two of the 10 inmates that were tested came back positive.

On Sunday, the jail received information that a third inmate tested positive for the virus.

Wingert mentions that the Woodbury County Jail had a couple of staff members tested positive prior to this announcement.

The staff members were also asymptomatic.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.

