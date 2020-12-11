Three hospitalized after early morning crash near Madison, Neb.

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities investigated a crash near Madison, Nebraska early Friday morning.

According to a release, after 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 32 and 560th Avenue, about five miles East of Madison that sent three people to the hospital for treatment. The accident occurred when a SUV going north, driven by Shawn Sawyer, 49, of rural Madison pulled out from a stop sign into the path of an SUV driving east on Highway 32 driven by Armando Mendoza, 44, of Madison.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Mendoza vehicle were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Madison Rescue Units.

Seat belts were in use and airbags did deploy and are credited with preventing more severe injuries. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.