Three homeless people arrested for trespassing in Norfolk apartment

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police received a trespassing call stating that several people were in an apartment who did not have permission to be there on Saturday.

Kyler D. Jahnke, 21, Kristen R. Bliss, 24, and Krag D. Spagnol, 37, all homeless, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and obstruction of a police officer.

Officials said the incident took place at an apartment on the 1300 Block of Impala Drive Saturday at around 5:46 a.m.

According to police, when officers arrived at the residence they looked through a window and saw Spagnol laying on the floor.

Officers knocked on the door and tried to speak to Spagnol through the window. He

ignored the officers and went to another area in the residence, police said.

Authorities said when officers entered the residence, Jahnke was found lying on a bed with Bliss while pretending to sleep and ignoring officers’ commands.

They also said that Spagnol was located hiding inside a bedroom closet.

According to Norfolk Police, Jahnke’s possessions included a backpack that contained a small plastic baggie with a white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. Jahnke also had credit cards from the resident of the apartment.

Jahnke was also charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

A Pierce County Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance was confirmed against Bliss.

Spagnol was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

