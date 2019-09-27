Three from Sioux City arrested in connection to California homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KCAU) – Three from Sioux City have been arrested in connection to a homicide in California.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 20-year-old Alexa Ramos of Firebaugh, California, as well as 18-year-old Isaac Helms, 19-year-old Precious Green, and 19-year-old Hannah Haywood, all of Sioux City, Iowa, were charged with murder. They each were booked into jail on a bond of $1 million.

The sheriff’s office said that 20, year-old Tyrel Truss of Fresno, California drove to Mendota, California on Thursday to meet a woman he spoke with on the internet. When Truss arrived, the woman introduced him to three others. The group then asked if Truss could give them a ride to Firebaugh.

While driving, an altercation took place inside the vehicle which ended with Helms allegedly shooting Truss. The car then rolled into a parked vehicle. Helms, Green, Haywood, and Ramos then fled the scene.

Firebaugh Police officers tracked the four down and detained them for questioning.

Truss was found dead in the car with a gunshot wound. A gun believed to have been used in the crime was found on the scene. Also, one of the four suspects were allegedly found with an item that belonged to Truss.

Detectives determined the four suspects set up the meeting with Truss to try to rob him.

The case is being submitted to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to review.

Anyone with additional information that can help this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209, Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.