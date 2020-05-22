Three from Norfolk arrested after drug operation uncovered

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Three Norfolk residents were arrested recently in connection with a drug manufacturing operation.

Jasmine Chaves, aka Jasmine Tello 26, Rachel L. Daniels, 23, and Rodrigo R. Hernandez, 24, all of Norfolk were arrested for the possession of an intent to distribute various drugs.

The drug operation was discovered on April 22 when Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue were called to a residence on the 800 Block of Chestnut for a medical emergency.

According to a press release, arriving officers located Chaves on the ground by her parked car. She was unresponsive.

Officers administered a dose of Narcan to her, and she regained consciousness. Norfolk Rescue transported Chaves to Faith Regional Hospital.

According to the release, officers could see drug paraphernalia in her car and recovered several pieces that tested positive for heroin.

Chaves did not live at the residence on Chestnut but was an associate of Daniels, the current resident.

Daniels was contacted by phone and gave consent for officers to check the apartment for other people, police said. When officers entered the residence, they immediately smelled marijuana and saw various drug paraphernalia pieces commonly used to ingest heroin.

Daniels initially gave officers consent to collect the contraband, but later withdrew her consent. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Police said while executing the search warrant, officers recovered hundreds of pieces of drug distribution material including small glass containers, self-seal clear baggies, self-seal marijuana brand name bags, and scales.

Concentrated THC product, and items needed to manufacture it, were also located, police said. In addition, they found both Oxycodone and Tramadol prescription pain medication.

A total of six firearms were recovered, one of which, was identified as a stolen .223 AR-15

from Iowa.

During the investigation it was determined that Hernandez was also associated with the residence and the drug manufacturing operation.

Arrest warrants were issued for Chaves, Daniels, and Hernandez. Chaves was arrested in early May near Norfolk. Daniels and Hernandez were arrested recently in Florida. The fugitive U.S. Marshall’s taskforce assisted in locating the two in Florida.

The arrest warrants were for:

Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana) w/ intent to distribute Possession of Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) w/ intent to distribute Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol) w/ intent to distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance (Codeine) w/ intent to distribute.

Chaves is currently in the Madison County Jail. Daniels and Hernandez are in custody in Florida and are awaiting extradition.

