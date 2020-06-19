Three Fort Dodge men sentenced to federal prison on gun, meth convictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Fort Dodge men were sentenced to federal prison after planning to sell methamphetamine and possessed stolen firearms illegally.

According to a release from the Northern District of Iowa of the Department of Justice, Marcus Swan, 29, pleaded guilty in December 2019; Lucas Osborne, 20, pleaded guilty in August 2019; and Kenneth Petersen, 41, pleaded guilty in September 2019. The three pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

The release added that evidence showed the three men had five guns that were taken during a burglary in Kossuth County, Iowa. Swan and Petersen were not allowed to have guns because of prior felonies. Osborne used methamphetamine and was not allowed to possess guns. More evidence showed they sold meth from October 2018 to February 2019. The total amount sold was over 16 pounds in and around Fort Dodge.

Swan, Osborne, and Petersen were sentenced in Sioux City District Court. Osborne was sentenced to 153 months in prison and a five year supervised release. Petersen was sentenced to 98 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release. Swan was sentenced to 102 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release.