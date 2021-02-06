Three dogs dead after Saturday morning fire in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday morning, officials said three dogs passed away due to a fire at a residence on Ingleside Avenue.

At 4:22 a.m., officials with the Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a fire at home at 1611 Ingleside Avenue after a passerby reported it. Heavy smoke was visible from the home from a fire in the basement upon arrival.

Six people live in the home, but only one person was home during the fire. The only occupant was able to escape, and no injuries were reported, but three dogs passed away due to smoke inside the home. The Red Cross is helping the residents.

Officials said there is fire damage throughout the basement and a part of the main floor. The fire originated in an outlet in the basement bedroom, and the home was red-tagged by Sioux City Inspection Services.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to remind the community that smoke alarms help save lives as there were no working smoke alarms in the home. For those who cannot afford smoke alarms, the Sioux City Fire Rescue can be reached at 712-279-6377 for assistance.