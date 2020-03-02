Three Dog Night to perform at the Orpheum Theatre

Three Dog Night Concert The Orleans Hotel & Casino Showroom Las Vegas May 21, 2016.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Legendary music icons Three Dog Night will be performing in Sioux City this May.

The concert will be on May 8 at 8 p.m. in the Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online at OrpheumLive.com, visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, or calling 712-279-4850.

Three Dog Night is celebrating five decades and maintain a year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year.

The groups consist of:

Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist)

Michael Allsup (guitar)

Paul Kingery (bass/vocals)

Pat Bautz (drums)

Howard Laravea (keyboards)

David Morgan (vocals).

Some of their biggest hits include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” and “Shambala.”

The band has 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, that include three #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, seven million-selling singles, and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.