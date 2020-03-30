Three Dog Night reschedules Orpheum Theatre concert to October 3

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Dog Night has rescheduled its May 8 concert at the Orpheum Theatre to October 3.

The tickets for the original date, May 8, will be honored for the rescheduled show.

The Orpheum Theatre said if you cannot make it to the October 3 concert that refunds are available at the point of purchase or contact the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.

Three Dog Night said they will be following the current recommendations of the CDC and various local, state, and federal governments to limit social gatherings in an effort to lower the spread of COVID-19.

