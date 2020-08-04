Three Dog Night concert postponed to October 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will have to wait another year to see Three Dog Night.
The Orpheum Theater announced the Three Dog Night concert scheduled for October 3 will be moved to October 2, 2021.
Anyone who purchased tickets to the show will be honored for the rescheduled show without any action needed.
Ticket purchasers who would like a refund can call 712-279-4850 (ext.6) before September 4.
