Three Briar Cliff University business students earn Global 100 ranking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three of Briar Cliff University’s business administration students earn Global 100 ranking.

Briar Cliff students Cassandra Anderson, Scott Dollison, and Harrison Jestel recently participated in the Business Strategy Game (BSG) and ranked 36th best overall performance of the week, worldwide.

During the week of February 3 through February 9, there were 2,082 teams from 121 colleges and universities that participated in the simulation worldwide.

Anderson, Dollison, and Jestel were co-managers of “Chaos Kicks” and received the overall score of 107.5. That score is reflecting what the university calls “caliber of instruction of the business program.”

In the BSG, one to five class members are assigned to operate an athletic footwear company that produces and markets both branded and private-label footwear.

The game also includes competing head-to-head against footwear companies run by other members of the class.

There are as many as 12 companies that can compete in a single industry grouping.

Those companies compete in a global market arena, selling in four geographic regions:

Europe-Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The co-managers of every company are responsible for:

Assessing market conditions

Determining how to respond to the actions of competitors

Forging a long-term direction and strategy for their company

Forecasting upcoming sales volumes

Making decisions

