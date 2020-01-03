Three arrested for meth in Ashton, Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were arrested for drug charges in Asthon, Iowa, Friday morning.

Working with the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a residence in Ashton on 2nd Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said in a Friday release that Alicia Marie Abrahamson, 32, Justin David Haubrich, 43 and Brandie Jo Vander Plaats, 37, all of Ashton, were arrested as a result of the search.

Abrahamson was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Abrahamson was booked into the Osceola County Jail and held on a $1,300 bond.

Haubrich was charged with second-offense of possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Haubrich was booked into the Osceola County Jail and held on a $2,300 bond.

Vander Plaats was charged with the class D felonies of third-offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, failure to affix tax stamp and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Vander Plaats was booked into the Osceola County Jail and held on $15,300 bond.