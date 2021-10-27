UPDATE: Power restored in Sioux City neighborhoods

SIOUIX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE 10:13 p.m. MidAmerican Energy crews have restored power to the area of 1st Street and Court Street.

PREVIOUS: More than 2,300 MidAmerican Energy customers in Sioux City are without power.

Power in several of the north side neighborhoods went out shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

A regional volleyball championship being played at Bishop Heelan High School had to be delayed after the gym went dark. Emergency power was restored but the match remains delayed.

Officials with MidAmerican Energy have determined that the cause was from faulty equipment on 1st Street and Court Street and crews hope to have power restored in an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.