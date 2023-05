SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders donated more than 5,000 pounds of goods to the Foodbank of Siouxland in one day.

This year’s National Association of Letter Carriers’ “Stamp out Hunger” food drive collected nearly 5,200 pounds of non-perishable foods for area pantries. Officials with the Foodbank of Siouxland said the drive helps provide food for their 100 partner agencies in 11 counties.