Thousands of kids come out for the first day of free lunches Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –Wednesday, thousands of kids in Siouxland ate lunch and breakfast for free, just like on a normal school day. Of course, it was not a normal day.

Earlier in the day, kids lined up at Morningside Elementary, to get their breakfast and lunch from a Sioux City Community Schools food bus. Workers said there were lines everywhere they went Wednesday.

“It’s good because we don’t know how long this is going to last so we have to make sure they have enough food to last the whole month,” said Carol Yocum, who lives in Sioux City.

On Wednesday, the Sioux City Community School District used it’s summer food delivery busses to hand out thousands of meals to kids.

“We set up 6 different production lines at the kitchen spaced the people 7-10 feet apart and we have different crews that come in at a staggering time,” said Rich Luze, the Sioux City Community School District, food service director.

“I myself was a worker at the central kitchen and this is quite a procession to put out,” said Barbra Gengler, who lives in Sioux City.

35 food workers made 6,000 sack lunches and breakfast for children using food already available.

“We will be here as long as the need is and as long as we can continue so and as I am directed to do so if all those stays in place we will keep it rolling,” said Luze.

Helping kids eat in a district where almost 60% of the kids qualify for free or reduced lunches.

“I just thank whoever is doing this it’s very much appreciated,” said Yocum.

“I’m very grateful for this program because you know there are some kids out there that are less fortunate than others and they can depend on this count on it,” said Gengler.

To prevent the spread of the virus food workers wore gloves and cleaned the bus as they went along.

