Thousands gather for the 56th Annual River-Cade Pepsi Parade

Wednesday’s heat didn’t stop people from going to a parade that’s a staple of summer in Siouxland.



Thousands lined 3rd Street in downtown Sioux City for the 56th River-Cade Pepsi Parade.

Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller and Commodore Nick Davidson lead more than 100 entries down the eight-block route. Downtown construction forced the parade off its usual route and on to 3rd Street.

Candy and plenty of free beads were prime targets for kids along the way.

Among other River-Cade events still on the schedule, Downtown Live, car shows, and royalty coronation are scheduled this week. A new Queen of the River will be crowned on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn.