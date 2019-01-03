Thousands expected as farm show returns to the DakotaDome

VERMILLION, S.D. - Siouxland farmers are getting their first look at new agricultural technology this week. For 36 years the DakotaDome in Vermillion, SD has been hosting the Dakota Farm Show.



The 3-day show that starts Thursday, is billed as the area's premier agricultural event and draws thousands.

Close to 300 exhibitors representing over 1,000 agricultural products and services all gather inside the temperature-controlled dome. This year's show features the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.

Health screenings and influenza vaccines are also being offered this year.

Doors open at 9 am each day at the DakotaDome.



