LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Le Mars is already getting into the Christmas spirit, even without the snow.

Thousands flocked to the streets of Le Mars for its third annual “Christmas in Hometown Le Mars” event.

The festively decorated community had over 30 activities for young and old. Santa and his reindeer were there for a visit, and along with live holiday music performances, residents could enjoy making some s’mores.

Volunteers told KCAU 9 that it takes everyone working together to pull off such a big event.

“So many of the businesses kind of all gather together and either sponsor or hosting events,” said Volunteer Margaret Catton, “We have a scavenger hunt with over 30 businesses that are participating and it’s kind of like ‘scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours’ and we have several different things throughout the year that we do and the more we help each other the more we can bring to the community.”

The Christmas in Hometown Le Mars event brought the night to an end with a traditional tree lighting in the Olsen Event Center.