Thousands attend annual craft fair at Tyson Event Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas is fast approaching and people are rushing to fill their holiday shopping lists.

At the Tyson Event Center, over the weekend, hundreds of vendors and thousands of shoppers attended the annual craft fair. Vendors and shoppers covered nearly all of the event center with almost anything you could think to give as a gift. The event is a way to keep small businesses going.



“Some [customers] that we’ve sold [to] years ago and they keep coming back so, I guess that’s the biggest wish is that they repeat their business and keep it local,” said Dale Lundt, a vendor at the craft fair.

Latest Stories