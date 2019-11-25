Thousands attend annual craft fair at Tyson Event Center

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas is fast approaching and people are rushing to fill their holiday shopping lists.

At the Tyson Event Center, over the weekend, hundreds of vendors and thousands of shoppers attended the annual craft fair. Vendors and shoppers covered nearly all of the event center with almost anything you could think to give as a gift. The event is a way to keep small businesses going.


“Some [customers] that we’ve sold [to] years ago and they keep coming back so, I guess that’s the biggest wish is that they repeat their business and keep it local,” said Dale Lundt, a vendor at the craft fair.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories