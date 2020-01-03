MidAmerican: Vehicle crash into pole caused Morningside power outage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The outage map now shows only 524 customers affected in Morningside.

PREVIOUS: A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy told KCAU 9 that the power outage is due to a vehicle crashing into a pole.

The time of restoration is still expected to be 12:30 p.m.

The outage map now shows only four locations without power. One of the locations shows more than 2000 customers affected.

There are more than 3000 without power in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

MidAmerican Energy’s outage map shows that there multiple outages in the Morningside area with 3516 customers without power.

A few locations show that the power went out around 10:52 a.m Friday and that power would be restored around 12:30 p.m.

KCAU 9 reached out to MidAmerican for a cause, but have not heard back.