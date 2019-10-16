Those who vape are more likely to get the flu

The Siouxland District Health Department said anytime you put any substance into your lungs you are weakening your body.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As vaping related illnesses continue to pop up all across the US and right here in Siouxland, the upcoming flu season could add even more risks for e-cigarette users.

The Siouxland District Health Department said anytime you put any substance into your lungs you are weakening your body. Something that is especially dangerous during flu season.

Health officials said people who vape are more likely to catch the flu because their lungs and immune system are weakened.

“Vaping changes your lungs, can damage your lungs, and whenever your lungs are damaged, you’re going to be more susceptible to infections. You’re going to be less likely to be able to fight infections off, and it can cause some other immune issues as well,” said Tyler Brock, the department director at Siouxland District Health.

The journal Cancer Prevention Research released a study that reportedly shows those who vape just twice a day for a month have some lung inflammation. Doctors said those injuries can look very similar making diagnosis difficult.

“Symptoms of the flu and symptoms of some of these lung injuries these lung problems that are being associated with vaping they have some of the same symptoms. They could even look similar on Xrays and things like that so it can be a little bit difficult for healthcare providers to know which is which,” Brock said.

Officials urge people of all ages to stay away from nicotine and anything else that could hurt your body. The District Health Department said regardless of if you vape or not the best way to avoid getting the flu this season is to get a flu shot.