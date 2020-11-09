Thorpe and Company Jewellers closing after 120 years of business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After 120 years of business, an iconic Sioux City store is closing its doors.

Thorpe and Company Jewellers was founded in 1900 and after four generations, the current owners, Rusty and Karen Clark, are retiring.

For the next few days, the store will be closed to inventory and mark everything for one finally sale, which will begin on November 12.

