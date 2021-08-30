Thompson Electric gives presentation on robotics in the workforce

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local educators are working to drum up interest in robotics.

Over at the Sioux City Rotary meeting, Skip and Richard from Thompson Electric gave a presentation on robotics, programming the machines to installation and human safety, and how robotics are growing in many industrial work places brought on by local labor shortages.

The presentation went over how the robots can work independently or collaborate with human workers to accomplish tasks.

They said it’s important educating folks on robotics.

“So many businesses are looking for people and there’s just not enough people to do all the work so a lot of manufactures, a lot of industrial places are looking for their options and robotics may or may not be an option,” said Skip Perley.

Richard is also apart of the Sioux City Robotics Club out at the Southern Hills Mall teaching kids the fundamentals in the field.