SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite the cold weather, this year’s Operation Toys was a success.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland has begun distributing food and toys to over 400 kids Wednesday from this year’s operation. Each family was sent home with a box of food for Christmas dinner and a bag of toys for kids aged up to 16. Captain Karissa Zumwalt told KCAU 9 these gifts make all difference for families.

“Said this will be the only gift she’ll be able to provide to her kids this Christmas and if we can be that place that helps them provide a gift for their children, that’s what we want to do and it just makes your heart smile,” said Capt. Zumwalt.

KCAU9 has been a proud sponsor of Operation Toys for the past few decades.