This year’s NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament comes to an end

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Sioux City is in the books.

After five days of games, #2 Westmont from California took on #1 Thomas More from Kentucky for the national championship title.

Once again, the tournament provided an economic boost for businesses, drawing a large crowd to town despite coronavirus-related concerns.

Basketball fans that spoke with KCAU 9 said they’re going home happy, win or lose.

“It’s been awesome! We got in about two days ago and just going to some local restaurants and bars. It’s been a blast! The environment inside, it’s been intense, and it’s been great basketball the whole weekend,” said Steven Canter, a Thomas More fan from Cincinnati, Ohio.