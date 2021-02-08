Third suspect in New Year’s shooting pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A third suspect involved in the Sioux City New Year’s shooting is pleading not guilty.

According to a written arraignment, Anthony Bauer, 18, pled not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

The arraignment was signed by Bauer on February 5.

Christopher Morales and Carlos Morales, two other suspects involved in the shooting, pled not guilty to the same charges earlier this year.

Police allege they fired at least 27 shots into a house on Walker Street on New Year’s Day where 20 to 25 people were partying. As a result, eighteen-year-old Mita Kritis was killed, and three others were injured.