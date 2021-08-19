Third Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opens at Siouxland hospital’s birth center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland has opened a third Family Kitchen at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

The Labor and Delivery department at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has welcomed the opening of a new Family Kitchen. The kitchen is located on the second floor of the department and will serve the families in the antepartum area.

“This kitchen is a wonderful addition to our birth center. The Kitchens are a perfect picture of the care and support Siouxland families can count on from organizations such as ours and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland,” said Manager of the Birth Center Stacy Petersen.

The kitchen is a space for family members to have meals, snacks, and beverages. It features a kitchenette, dining area, and coffee bar.

“This room will give spouses and siblings a retreat when they need it, just steps away from mom’s room. Whether it be for a moment of peace, or to find a refreshing snack or lunch, we hope this new Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen will offer the next level of support for Siouxland families when they need it most,” said Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland Christy Batien-Clark.

This third kitchen was made possible with funding from Siouxland OBGYN and CF Industries.

The first Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opened outside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s in 2006. The second Ronald McDonald Family Kitchen opened to families in the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Pediatric Department in 2019.

More information about the kitchen can be found by calling 712-255-4084.