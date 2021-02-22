Third person arrested in connection with January shooting in Norfolk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – On Sunday, Norfolk Police arrested a third person in connection with a shooting that happened in January.

Officials said Chayton Faulkner, 19, of Oakdale, was arrested on a Madison County arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit robbery.

This arrest stems from an incident on January 24 when police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue Sunday at 11:09 a.m. Officials said shots were fired at a residence.

Faulkner is lodged in the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories