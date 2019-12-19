Third grader donates dozens of teddy bears to Boys and Girls Home for Christmas Holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland girl is dedicated to lifting the spirits of dozens of kids who may be missing the love of their family during the Christmas holiday.

Nola Rubel, a third-grader at Sacred Heart Elementary, isn’t just talking about giving back to the community, she’s doing it.

Her mother, Heather Rubel, described how an idea to give back to the community transpired.

“She drew up a poster. She made a business plan. She decided places that she wanted to make her ask [to help her collect bears],” said Rubel.

Nola dedicated the past three weeks collecting 124 teddy bears around Siouxland, each bear representing a meaning that’s close to her heart.

“I told my mom that bears make me feel special when I’m in bad moments or in sad times. So, I decided to donate bears,” said Rubel.

Nola decided to donate her bears to the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City. It’s a home to kids missing a suitable place to call home.

Terri Dooley, the executive vice president of development, described why the donation was such an impact on the Boys and Girls Home.

“At Christmas, it is very difficult for our kids because they wish that it’s a way that it’s not and just being away from home is difficult for them,” said Dooley. “It’s just hard enough to get through your day-to-day schedule as a little one and yet, look at the time Nola has spent giving her heart.”

Nola said she thought about how fortunate she is and that’s what made her chose this organization.

While this generous effort brought joy to Nola and her family, she’s hoping to aspire others to give to someone else this holiday season.

“To all the children out there, dream big. Achieve what you like to do. I would like to spark people’s minds to encourage others to give back to people who are less fortunate than you,” said Rubel.