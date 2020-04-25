Third COVID-19 death in Madison County, 51 cases at Madison’s Tyson facility

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – One more person has died of COVID-19 in Madison County, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD).

The health department announced the news Friday evening. This is now the third death in Madison County.

ELVPHD also reported that the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska has 11 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 51 cases.

ELVPHD serves Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. The department said that there are 117 tests pending in the district and that it is unknown how many of those pending tests are of Tyson employees.

Out of 672 tests, below are the amount of positive COVID-19 cases in each county in the health department’s jurisdiction.

Madison County – 68

Stanton County – 2

Cuming County – 3

Burt County – 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

