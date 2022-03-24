DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Another positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Buena Vista County.

A release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship states that the case was found in a commercial turkey flock. This is the sixth positive case of HPAI in Iowa and the third in Buena Vista County. The first case of HPAI found in Buena Vista County was discovered on March 6 in a commercial turkey flock, and the second was in a flock of commercial laying hens on March 17.

“This is a difficult time for poultry producers as HPAI continues to impact farms across Iowa and the United States,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. “We continue to work with them, USDA and other industry stakeholders to implement our plans and minimize the spread of the virus. Biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect the health of our poultry flocks.”

Flock owners are asked to do prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Officials are also asking them to report any sick birds or unusual deaths. Owners should contact their veterinarian if they suspect HPAI is in their flocks, and report possible cases to the Iowa Department of Agriculture by calling 515-281-5305.

Signs of HPAI include:

• Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

• Lack of energy and appetite

• Decrease in egg production

• Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs

• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

• Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

• Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

• Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

• Stumbling or falling down

• Diarrhea

The CDC reports that HPAI doesn’t presently pose an immediate public health concern and that no human cases have been detected in the country.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has resources on how to practice good biosecurity for animals.

For more information and updates on bird flu in Iowa, click here.