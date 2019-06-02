Third annual SUX Pride festival in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The third annual SUX Pride festival is back in downtown Sioux City and Joe McCulley, the SUX Pride organizer, said this year there are more activities and shows for everyone to enjoy.

"It's bigger and better with more activities. We have an equality march starting here in just a little. We have seminars all day. Just all kinds of fun activities. We have stuff for kids. It's something for everyone," said McCulley.

During the festival, there will be an all age drag show and drag queen story time as well as other family-friendly events throughout the day. This is Mark Davis's second time attending the festival, and he said he is enjoying the inclusiveness of the event.

"I think it's beautiful that kids can come to this because we're not trying to indoctrinate them, we're just trying to say it's okay if you are, and if you want to just have fun," said Davis.

Along with the festival fun is a commemoration for the Stone Wall Riots in New York, where more than 400 people rioted for gay rights. SUX Pride honored the protest by marching from 5th St. to the Sioux City Public Library.

"That kind of started the LGBT movement. It's a real big push for equality and gay rights as well as lesbian and bisexual and transgender rights, but we actually take it a little further than that. We include everyone. It's a festival that really celebrates the diversity of Sioux City and the greatness of Sioux City. It gets people really active and shows them what a great city they live in and shows the community a little of unity," said McCulley.

It's a festival organizers said will continue to unite Siouxland and bring more solidarity to the community.