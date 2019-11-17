Third annual Cranksgiving collects food for the Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though it’s November, Saturday was a great day for a bike ride and a local organization has another great reason to grab your bike.

Not wanting anyone to go hungry this time of year, Siouxland Cyclists and over a hundred other organizations from across the nation participated in the third annual Cranksgiving. It’s part bike ride, part food drive.

Cyclists take off from Albrecht and head out on a scavenger hunt of local grocery stores, all to help make sure Siouxlanders have food on the table this holiday season.

“More and more people have the need and the economy is good but bad fortunes happen to good people and so it’s always about giving back some and always trying to help people,” said cyclist, Ron Begnoche.

If you missed Saturday’s event and still want to donate, there will be a Food Bank drop off bin at the Albrecht Cycle Shop until Monday.

