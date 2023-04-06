SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the Easter holiday just days away, the Siouxland Humane Society is reminding people to be mindful when adopting animals.

Rabbits, chicks, and ducklings are commonly given as gifts around this time of year, but Kelly Erie with the Siouxland Humane Society said as a general rule, animals should never be bought or given as gifts. Instead, Erie said someone interested in a cute companion should do their research.

“Rabbits, they make great family pets, again if you do your homework. Anytime, you adopt a pet, regardless if it’s small cat, dog, or furry critter, it is a lifetime commitment,” Erie said.

While some animals make great pets, officials said people should to be mindful of the long-term commitment needed to care for them.

While rabbits are cute and smart, rabbits can live up to eight years. Erie said it’s important for people to know they do require the same amount of attention as a dog or cat. Due to the lack of understanding of the care needed, rabbits are the third most surrendered pet to the shelter.