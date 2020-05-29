Things to keep in mind when planning to camp this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With summer vacation plans on hold, many are looking for ways to fill that void. This has Siouxland campgrounds filling up quickly and RV rentals busy.

“After the initial scare of the COVID virus, things started to pick up. And as we’re opening up, it’s getting busier and busier,” Fremont RV Center owner Doug Bras said.

He said he expected business to boom again once COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

“People still want to take vacations. People still want to get out and about. Nobody that I know of wants to fly… What better way to be out in nature and socially distanced than camping?” Bras said.

But Stone Park Ranger Jacob Schaben said there are a few things to keep in mind.

“Big important thing is make sure you’re calling ahead of time to make sure what the rules are in place… A quick tip for utilizing Iowa state park systems. We do not have a permit. It is free to get into the park. Some other states in places around require a permit so that’s definitely something to know before coming out,” Ranger Schaben said.

He said county, city and state parks may have different rules, like at Scenic Park in South Sioux City, where Gene Maffit is the parks director.

“When they come here, we recommend they use the facilities in their camper. And although our bathrooms are open, we do try to discourage people from using them,” Maffit said.

He said it’s best to call ahead and make a reservation to secure a spot and if you’re looking to camp at Scenic Park everything can be handled over the phone to reduce physical interaction.