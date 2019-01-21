A disturbance will bring freezing drizzle and light to moderate snow accumulations back to Siouxland Monday night through Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for all of the KCAU 9 coverage area which will stay in effect through Midnight Tuesday.
Monday evening freezing drizzle will happen coating surfaces with a thin layer of ice. Accumulations of ice will be under a tenth of an inch. While that isn’t very much, it’ll likely pose some issues similar to last Friday with ice freezing up on windshields, roadways, and sidewalks making for a period of hazardous travel conditions.
As colder air pushes in, we’ll have a transition over to snow. Falling snow will be at its heaviest during Tuesday morning and then ease up after lunchtime. The vast majority of Siouxland will receive 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation, but forecast models favor a thin strip of locally higher totals where snow amounts may push past 6 inches.
You can stay up-to-date with our free KCAU 9 Weather App available on Android and Apple devices.
Thin Icy Glaze & Snow Coming Soon
A disturbance will bring freezing drizzle and light to moderate snow accumulations back to Siouxland Monday night through Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for all of the KCAU 9 coverage area which will stay in effect through Midnight Tuesday.