‘They just keep multiplying’: South Sioux City officials ponder excess geese dilemma

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Honk if you’re having an issue of too many geese.

On Monday night, the South Sioux City City Council tried to figure out how to deal with a goose problem, as residents are complaining of excess of geese at the soccer fields.

“There’s no natural predators down there for those geese, so they’re multiplying and coming in by the thousands, and they just keep multiplying and getting overpopulated. And we have to do something, I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we’re trying to think of things,” said South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch.

The council is considering planting prairie grasses around soccer fields, hoping the geese avoid the area due to potential predators.