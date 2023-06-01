SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the last several years home prices have been under the spotlight everywhere. In Sioux City, homes range everywhere from $40,000 to well over $1 million, depending on size, location, and amenities included in the package.

These are the top 10 most expensive houses on the Market according to Zillow. All of these homes are within the corporate limits of Sioux City according to Google Maps.

1. 6852 Cypress Point, Sioux City — $1.475 million

Estimated mortgage payment: $9,995 per month

This 3-bedroom, 5-bathroom home is right on the border of incorporated Sioux City and rural Sioux City. It features a laundry room on the main floor along with one bedroom and two of the bathrooms.

According to the listing on Zillow, the 2008 home includes 11.6 acres of land. The home sports 3 fireplaces, an in-ground pool, and four garage parking spaces.

The house is also part of a Homeowners Association and the fee for the HOA is $100 per year.

2. 6801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City — $1.225 Million

Estimated Mortgage Payment: $8,344

This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is on the board of incorporated Sioux City and Rural Sioux City. According to Zillow three of the bedrooms, and two of the bathrooms, are on the main level.

The home was built in 1976 but has a new kitchen and a newly refinished basement. There are two garage spaces part of the basement refinishing includes a dry bar.

The property includes 5.26 acres of property which is currently being used to raise chickens and keep horses.

3. 4216 Perry Way, Sioux City — $925,000

Estimated Mortgage Payment: $6,365

This northside home has 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Five of the bathrooms and four of the bedrooms are on the main floor. Laundry is also on the main floor.

The home was built in 1955 and features 2 fireplaces. In addition to the 7 bedrooms there is a large office area which has a closet meaning the home could have a total of 8 bedrooms if the office is used as a bedroom. The home also has 2 fireplaces, 3 parking spaces in a garage and an in-ground pool.

According to the listing, the home is wheelchair accessible with a ramp from the garage to the main home and the home features a wheelchair-accessible suite.

4. 2900 Jackson Street, Sioux City — $899,000

This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is in north central Sioux City. Dubbed the “chocolate mansion” home was built in 1894 making it a historic home. One bedroom and one bathroom are on the main floor.

The house has a number of formal living areas including a full formal dining room, a kitchen with high end appliances and counter space and a three-car garage. The total livable space of the house is 6,300 square feet.

According to the listing, the home has two fireplaces and an inground pool.

5. 730 Buckwalter Drive, Sioux City — $850,000

Estimated Mortgage Payment: $5,851

This 3-bedroom, 4 bathroom home is custom designed and located in the northern Sioux City. The master bedroom and the laundry area are both located on the ground floor.

According to the listing, the home also has a large nonconforming bedroom in addition to two other conforming bedrooms that share a bathroom between them. The house also features a large 3-car garage.

6. 6250 Tiger Drive, Sioux City — $795,000

7. 6330 Tiger Drive, Sioux City — $765,000

8. 6700 Celtic Manor, Sioux City — $700,000

9. 6460 Mickelson Street, Sioux City — $699,500

10. 6731 Prarie View Court, Sioux City — 652,500