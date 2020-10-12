Theresa Greenfield makes campaign stop in Woodbury, Crawford County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield made a campaign stop in Sioux City today.

With an eye on the Supreme Court nomination, Greenfield said her number one priority is healthcare. She adds Iowans are already casting ballots at the polls and their votes should impact the naming of the next Supreme Court Justice.

“You know my preference is that we let America vote. We seek the next United State Senate and president and then let them complete that confirmation process, and so that’s what I would like to see happen. That being said, I look forward to really independently vetting all nominees that would come before me,” Greenfield said.

When asked if she would be in favor of adding more justices to the Supreme Court, a practice known as court-packing, Greenfield said she would not, adding that the practice is “divisive.”

Greenfield also made a stop in Crawford County. The candidate has spent much of her campaign on the eastern and central parts of the state, but she assures voters that she hasn’t ignored northwest Iowa.

“Been in the fourth district quite a bit, but the other thing that we’re doing is we’re making sure that we’re providing an opportunity to connect virtually, through tele-townhalls, you know, during this pandemic, people are staying home and as part of our campaign, we are focused on doing our very best to follow those public health guidelines.” said Greenfield

Latest Stories