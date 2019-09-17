Theme set for this year’s Design and Dine event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center’s signature annual fundraising event is just around the corner.

At the Design and Dine event, local designers will decorate tables to a theme. This year’s theme is songs. Two designers will receive either the “People’s Choice” award or the Judge’s Choice” award.

It is a fabulous time while supporting local children and families served by Crittenton Center. The center helps provide access to infant care, quality early learning experiences, preschool and kindergarten readiness in a safe, caring and nurturing environment for children to grow

The event takes place November 8 at Delta Hotels by Marriott. The View & Vote Party takes place from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and the sit-down dinner, program, and auction starts at 7 p.m.

Tracy Feathers and Marian Burnett from the Crittenton Center were in the studio to talk more about the event.