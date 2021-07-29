Thefts of catalytic converters on the rise in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A growing trend across the country is the theft of catalytic converters.

Crime Prevention Officer Andrew Dutler says that there’s been three incidents of the thefts since May 1, with one taking place in a grocery store parking lot.

He said thieves are after the converters for their precious metals within them as they’re worth hundreds of dollars when brought to scrap metal yards.

Catalytic converters work to take harmful substances in a car’s exhaust gasses, such as carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide and hydrocarbons, and turn them into less harmful substances like carbon dioxide and water vapor.

Dutler said precautions can be taken to better secure the converter to the vehicle, like having it welded to the frame or by having the VIN number engraved onto it so it’s easier to trace.

“Maybe take it to your local, your local shop and have it welded to the frame. You can also engrave your car’s VIN number on the catalytic converter. Should somebody take it to a scrap yard that might stand out and can be called in and we would be able to trace it,” Dutler said.

Dutler added people should think about parking in a garage or well-lit area as much as possible and should call in any suspicious activity they see in parking lots.

