Theatre is one major to be cut from Buena Vista University

STORM LAKE, IOWA (KCAU) – The 2020 School year is offering a final curtain call for the theater program at Buena Vista University.

“Sometimes see the handwriting on the wall and you kind of hope that it’s not what you are reading, but we kind of felt like something might happen and sure enough it did,” said assistant professor David Walker.

After conducting a program evaluation, Buena Vista University decided to remove both theater and chemistry from their list of majors.

“The chemistry and theater programs had 6 students that are impacted by the changes and so we really tried our best to make changes that minimize our impacts on students and allow us to start things that are in demand,” said Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, the Intern president.

Despite the lack of theater majors, professors say the cancelation of the program impacts many students.

“The number of people who pursue a theater degree is substantially smaller than the people who participate. I think that that is one of the things that maybe administrators are paying attention to is majors versus participators,” said Bethany Larson, a theater professor.

“The skills that we give in the theater are skills that can not be taught in other disciplines. It’s such a complex art. A lot of the time, students don’t realize how many different skill sets they are developing,” said Walker.

The intern president of BVU says he hears those concerns and is looking to continue to give students the opportunity to perform.

“We do remain committed to providing those opportunities. We are exploring a lot of options. I already have been in conversations with other college presidents, with members in the Storm Lake community as to how we can partner work together to continue to have those great opportunities for students,” said Lenzmeier.