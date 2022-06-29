SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A local Siouxland community center just received a grant that will go towards improvements.

According to a release, The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA received a $25,000 grant this week from Lowe’s Hometowns, a program designed to restore and revitalize spaces that “serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities.” The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA was one of 100 recipients from across the country.

As part of the grant, the YMCA plans to renovate and restore its youth center to prepare the space to become a licensed childcare center with new cabinets and countertops as well as a new sink station, fridge, and dishwasher.

The grant will also allow the YMCA to expand and update its outdoor playground area for its preschool classroom.

“With support from our staff, community and partners, Lowe’s Hometowns will address an urgent need in our community, which is childcare. We look forward to stepping up and serving families in need through licensed childcare programming and this opportunity from Lowe’s Hometown Grant is a huge step in that direction,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The YMCA plans to start offering all day childcare, drop-in care, and evening care by the end of 2022. This work with Lowe’s Hometown will be a significant impact helping us serve families with non-traditional childcare needs.