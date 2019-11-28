The Warming Shelter see increase of people due to winter storm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxlanders had to deal with more than just worrying about shoveling their cars out after Tuesday night’s storm.

The Warming Shelter said the number of people looking for shelter jumped up by 15% during the snowstorm.

While they weren’t at full capacity, this was only the first significant snow of the season.

Shelter officials say as temperature consistently stays cold, the number of people looking for shelter increases.

“Overall I mean it’s just really really busy. Just a lot of demands and needs needing to be met,” said Lindsay Landrum, The Warming Shelter.

The Warming Shelter is currently asking for snack foods and toiletries.

Donations are accepted at the day shelter.