The Warming Shelter see increase of people as temperatures drop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The recent dip in temperatures has The Warming Shelter taking in extra people.

The director of The Warming Shelter, Lindsay Landrum, said they average about 83 people on a regular night, but last night they saw a 20 person increase.

The number is expected to continue rising on Thursday night, as the snowstorm approaches.

“We’re the only shelter in town that keeps the family together. Like I said, we don’t discriminate against anybody that comes in. So it’s always a place for somebody to stay and they always have a bed, no matter how full we are. We don’t really turn anybody away,” said Landrum.

With the sudden jump in numbers, The Warming Shelter is looking for increased donations.

You can check their Facebook page for a list of items needed and call them at 712-255-0084.