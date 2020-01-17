Closings
There are currently 67 active closings. Click for more details.

The Warming Shelter see increase of people as temperatures drop

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The recent dip in temperatures has The Warming Shelter taking in extra people.

The director of The Warming Shelter, Lindsay Landrum, said they average about 83 people on a regular night, but last night they saw a 20 person increase.

The number is expected to continue rising on Thursday night, as the snowstorm approaches.

“We’re the only shelter in town that keeps the family together. Like I said, we don’t discriminate against anybody that comes in. So it’s always a place for somebody to stay and they always have a bed, no matter how full we are. We don’t really turn anybody away,” said Landrum.

With the sudden jump in numbers, The Warming Shelter is looking for increased donations.

You can check their Facebook page for a list of items needed and call them at 712-255-0084.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories